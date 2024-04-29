Gaza Ceasefire Hopes Rise On Intensive Talks, Blinken's Middle East Tour: Possible ICC Arrest Warrants Loom Over Israeli Officials

Loading... Loading...

Israel has reportedly offered Hamas a “generous” proposal of a 40-day sustained ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of captives held in the Palestinian enclave.

The release of the hostages seems to require only Hamas’s approval.

Israel has reduced the number of hostages it wants Hamas to release in the first phase of a new truce in Gaza. It indicates a possible ray of hope for ceasefire negotiations that could resume as early as Tuesday.

Previously, Israel had insisted on the release of at least 40 hostages — including women, elderly people, and those who were seriously ill. Now, the Washington Post reports that the Israeli government is willing to accept the release of 33 hostages.

ICC Arrest Warrants May Be Ahead

The potential issuance of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli officials is raising concerns, according to Bloomberg. The U.S. and its allies see such actions could jeopardize the hostage-for-ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

There is growing anxiety among Israeli officials that the ICC might target Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials with arrest warrants.

The report does not detail which other countries have approached the court. But it mentions that G7 nations have started a discreet diplomatic initiative to communicate their concerns to the Hague-based court.

As speculations mount that the ICC might soon issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials over actions in the war against Hamas in Gaza, a White House spokesperson reiterated the U.S. stance that the ICC lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Blinken’s Middle East Trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a Middle East tour, starting in Saudi Arabia, to discuss the future governance of Gaza post-conflict. Blinken’s itinerary includes stops in Israel and Jordan through Wednesday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Blinken highlighted the intensive efforts the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have made over the past month toward Israeli-Saudi normalization.

Blinken expressed hope that Hamas would accept Israel’s “extraordinarily generous” ceasefire offer. This would halt the Israeli offensive in Gaza in return for the release of hostages, per the Times of Israel.

Blinken emphasized the urgency of the decision facing Hamas.

“And in this moment, the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas,” Blinken says.

"They have to decide — and they have to decide quickly," Blinken said. "I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF EIS surged 0.9% on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock