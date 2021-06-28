Here's Another ETF For The Pentagon's UFO Report

Late Friday, the Pentagon released its highly anticipated report on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

According to our understanding of physics, nothing can travel faster than the speed of light. Considering that the closest star, Proxima Centauri, is more than four light-years away, it seems improbable.

"A U.S. government report on UFOs ... said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin," according to Reuters.

See Also: An ETF For The Coming UFO Craze

But either way, there is no doubt the space industry is becoming a big business. Investors who are interested in this area should consider the SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSE: ROKT). This ETF invests in companies that are involved in the exploration of outer space and in the oceans.