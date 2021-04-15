 Skip to main content

3 VanEck ETFs That Are Beating The Market

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2021 5:50pm   Comments
The S&P 500 Index is made up of various sectors and industries. And even though the 56% return of the index over the past year is considerable, some of these sectors and industries have beat this by a large margin.

There’s a good chance this trend continues.

The VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ: BJK) invests in the stocks of publicly traded casinos and casino hotels, sports betting and lottery service companies, and gaming technology and gaming equipment companies. It has gained more than 100% over the past year.

bjk.png

The VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (NYSE: OIH) invests in oil equipment, oil services, and oil drilling companies. Over the past year, the price of the shares has risen by about 140%.

oih.png

The VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (NYSE: SLX) invests in companies that are in the steel industry. Over the past year, the price of the shares has soared by about 160%.

oih.png

