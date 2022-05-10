Is The Small-Cap Selling Over? Here's What The Chart Says

The selling in the small-cap sector of the stock market may be about to pause or at least halt. After a nasty move lower the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM has reached a level that has been resistance in the past. Sometimes, levels that had been resistance can convert into support.

That may happen here.

As you can see on the following chart, the $171 level was resistance for IWM. Many investors sold when the shares reached it, and IWM backed off and went lower.

But now the price is higher.

A number of the investors who sold at $171 now regret doing so. Many decide to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for the same price they were sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders around $171. If there are enough of these orders, the former resistance level will convert into support.

That could put a floor under the price. It may even cause the market to reverse.

