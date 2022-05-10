QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Is The Small-Cap Selling Over? Here's What The Chart Says

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 3:37 PM | 1 min read

The selling in the small-cap sector of the stock market may be about to pause or at least halt. After a nasty move lower the iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM has reached a level that has been resistance in the past. Sometimes, levels that had been resistance can convert into support.

That may happen here.

Also Read: Nasdaq Breaks 12,000 After 4.29% Sell-Off On Monday

As you can see on the following chart, the $171 level was resistance for IWM. Many investors sold when the shares reached it, and IWM backed off and went lower.

But now the price is higher.

A number of the investors who sold at $171 now regret doing so. Many decide to buy their shares back, but only if they can get them for the same price they were sold at.

As a result, they place their buy orders around $171. If there are enough of these orders, the former resistance level will convert into support.

That could put a floor under the price. It may even cause the market to reverse.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

iwm_2.png

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Sector ETFsTechnicalsTrading IdeasETFs