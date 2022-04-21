QQQ
Is This Rally Into The Consumer Staples Select Sector Fund A Bearish Sign?

by Mark Putrino, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 12:31 PM | 1 min read

Money has been flowing into the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP. And that may be a bad sign for the market.

It could be a classic "flight to safety." This happens when investors sell stocks perceived to be risky and use the money to buy stocks that are considered safe.

Consumer staples companies are considered safe because they sell products people need and will buy regardless of the state of the economy. They include things such as food and medicine.

Flights to safety typically occur when the broader markets are getting close to a top. The aggressive buying of XLP may be a bearish dynamic for the market.

To learn more about trading, check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

xlp_1.png

Posted In: Consumer GoodsSector ETFsMarketsTrading IdeasETFs