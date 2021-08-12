This ETF Could Benefit From The Infrastructure Bill

The Senate has finally passed the highly debated infrastructure bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives.

Despite being smaller than originally conceived, at more than a trillion dollars it's still enormous. This is a lot of money to go around, and some companies will benefit from it.

These include the so-called "Green New Deal" stocks — companies that are in the clean energy industry.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ: ICLN) invests in the stocks of these companies. It seeks to track the investment results of an index that is composed of companies in the solar, wind, and other renewable sources of energy industries.

The ETF could be a good way for investors to gain exposure to the growing clean energy industry.