 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tech Sector Breaks Its Uptrend

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:18am   Comments
Share:
Tech Sector Breaks Its Uptrend

When stocks are trending higher, the bulls are in control. When they're heading lower, it's the bears who are in charge.

The breaking of a correctly drawn uptrend line shows that the bears may be taking control. It could be the start of a new downtrend.

That may be the case now with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLK). After trending higher since mid-June, XLK has broken its uptrend line.

If shares do head lower, there's a good chance they find support around $143 as this level was resistance in April and June.

In financial markets, levels that have been resistance can convert into support. It could happen here.

xlk_2.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLK)

Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 19, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 16, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 15, 2021
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 14, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
Leading And Lagging Sectors For July 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Sector ETFs Technicals Tech Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga