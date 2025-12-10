J.P. Morgan Asset Management is about to engage in some serious product renovation, announcing plans to turn four U.S. mutual funds into ETFs next year. The switch, which remains subject to Fund Board approval in February, ranks as one of the biggest mutual-fund-to-ETF conversions announced for 2026.

These proposed conversions represent approximately $4.6 billion in assets as of Oct 31, and encompass municipal bond, preferred securities, and equity strategies-what the firm describes as ideal ETF candidates.

Four Funds Set For ETF Transition

If approved, the conversions would occur on:

JPMorgan New York Tax Free Bond Fund – $415 million AUM – June 12, 2026

JPMorgan California Tax Free Bond Fund — $427 million AUM — June 12, 2026

JPMorgan Preferred and Income Securities Fund — $1.73 billion AUM — July 10, 2026

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund — $2.05 billion AUM — July 10, 2026

JPMorgan says announcing this plan long before its actual implementation helps the shareholders and distributors get enough time to prepare and understand the implication. Notably, conversions in case of Board approval would not need shareholder approval.

Why ETFs?

The asset manager noted several investor benefits to the ETF structure: greater trading flexibility, more frequent portfolio transparency, and tax efficiency, all without losing access to the firm’s active-management capabilities.

Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, dubbed the conversions as a “natural next step” for the firm.

A Push To Expand Active ETF Footprint

J.P. Morgan has been aggressively scaling its ETF franchise. With $231.5 billion in ETF assets as of Sep 30, the firm ranks second globally in active ETF AUM-a sign it’s betting heavily on ETF demand continuing to outpace traditional mutual funds.

The 2026 conversions further cement that shift, signaling that one of the world’s largest active managers is ready to migrate more of its legacy mutual fund lineup into modern, tax-smart wrappers.

Image: Shutterstock