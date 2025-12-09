XRP Is On A Hot Streak — And 21Shares Wants In With A New ETF

21Shares has filed an updated prospectus for its proposed 21Shares XRP ETF (TOXR), bringing the highly anticipated product one step closer to potential SEC approval at a time when investor interest in crypto-linked exchange-traded products continues to heat up.

According to a Dec. 8 filing, the fund would provide direct exposure to XRP, tracking the CME CF XRP-Dollar Reference Rate (New York variant). Unlike thematic crypto equities ETFs, the vehicle would hold the underlying asset itself, giving investors a way to access XRP price movements through a traditional brokerage account rather than a crypto wallet.

21Shares, one of the largest crypto ETP issuers globally, intends to seed the ETF with 20,000 shares priced at $25 each. It will raise about $500,000 to buy XRP ahead of the start of trading.

Also Read: XRP ETFs Are Booming As Ethereum Funds Bleed — What’s Driving The Split?

Rising Momentum

The filing lands just as the spot XRP ETFs in global markets are experiencing a powerful run of inflows. XRP products have logged 16 consecutive days of net inflows, pushing total assets under management to $923 million, according to data aggregated by The Coin Republic — a signal of bullish sentiment even as XRP's price struggles to decisively break higher.

XRP ETFs attracted $38 million in net inflows on Monday alone, per data from Coinglass, overwhelmingly led by Franklin Templeton's XRP ETF (NYSE:XRPZ) , which drew $31.7 million.

Notably, XRP ETFs are outperforming their peers in the digital-asset ETF landscape. Bitcoin ETFs had $60 million of net outflows on the same day, while Ethereum ETFs added $35.49 million. Meanwhile, Solana ETFs had a much more modest $1.18 million in net inflows. Traders will be eagerly awaiting whether XRP continues to follow in Solana’s pattern of incremental inflows that preceded its surge.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock