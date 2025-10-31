Franklin Templeton upped the ante in its ETF expansion with five new municipal bond funds each offering a different flavor of tax-free income for investors navigating an uncertain rate environment. The launches underscore the growing appetite for tax-efficient yield amid persistent market volatility.

Also Read: VistaShares’ POW ETF Bets On The Real AI Bottleneck — Power, Not Processors

Core And High-Yield Income Alternatives

Leading the pack is the Franklin Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:FTMU), which is built to provide regular and sustainable, federally tax-exempt income, along with preserving capital. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.30% and will primarily be committed to investment-grade munis with intermediate-to-long duration but can take limited exposures in BB-rated bonds to enhance yield.

The Franklin Municipal High Yield ETF (NYSE:FTMH) targets the high-yield muni segment, which may offer stronger returns but at the cost of higher credit risk. This fund charges 0.35% and also focuses on intermediate- to long-term securities.

Those looking for stability over higher yields might opt for the Franklin Short-Term Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:FTMS). With a 0.20% expense ratio, FTMS aims to provide tax-free income and capital preservation through short-term, investment-grade muni holdings.

Specialized State-Focused Funds

Rounding out the lineup are two geographically targeted funds that take advantage of state-specific tax benefits. The Franklin New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:FTNY) seeks to provide income that is exempt from federal, New York State and New York City taxes, with an expense ratio of 0.35%. At least 90% of the fund's income is expected to be exempt from all three layers of taxation.

Meanwhile, the Franklin California Municipal Income ETF (NYSE:FTCA) provides income exempt from federal and California state taxes, with a 0.35% fee. Like FTNY, about 90% of its revenue is expected to qualify for the double tax exemption.

A Broader Bet On Muni Momentum

With yields still hovering near multi-year highs, municipal bonds continue to attract investors seeking tax-efficient returns. Franklin Templeton’s latest suite of ETFs adds flexibility to that pursuit, giving income seekers multiple routes to tailor their muni exposure-whether they favor short-term safety, high-yield punch, or state-specific advantages.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock