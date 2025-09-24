A New Way To Bet On Costco: Leverage Shares Unveils 2X ETF

The world of leveraged ETFs is welcoming a new consumer behemoth. Leverage Shares by Themes introduced the Leverage Shares 2X Long COST Daily ETF COTG, providing investors with double daily exposure to Costco Wholesale Corp. COST shares, as the warehouse club continues to scoop up U.S. consumer spending. The fund was listed on Sept. 18.

Leveraged single-stock ETFs have generally focused on technology giants such as Tesla, Nvidia or Amazon. By including Costco in its portfolio, Themes ETFs is taking a bet that investors are seeking exposure to a retailer with a loyal membership base and bulk shopping approach that has made it one of America’s most durable consumer names.

Costco's rise has been notable in a landscape where inflation has pressured household budgets. Its low-cost, high-volume strategy has turned it into a barometer for consumer demand, with quarterly results closely watched by both Wall Street and shoppers alike. The new ETF aims to capture that momentum by providing 200% of the stock's daily performance, both gains and losses.

At an industry-low 0.75% expense ratio for single-stock leveraged ETFs, the fund is marketed to active traders who want to speculate on Costco’s short-term fluctuations at a lower cost. “Costco has experienced fantastic growth and a very loyal base of customers,” said Themes ETFs Chief Revenue Officer Paul Marino. “We believe it is a great addition to our family.

The addition of COTG raises Leverage Shares’ overall number of leveraged single-stock ETFs to 25, highlighting the company’s efforts to diversify from technology names and into consumer-oriented sectors. Analysts point out that though the funds can provide leveraged returns, they are meant for short-term use and carry increased risks, especially during times of volatility.

Now that Costco has entered the picture, levered ETF investors have another vehicle to see if America’s bulk-buying habit can translate into bulk-sized portfolio profits.

