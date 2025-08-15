Leverage Shares by Themes has bumped up its lineup of leveraged single-stock ETFs with three new products that focus on some of the hottest names in AI infrastructure, digital finance, and next-generation retail trading. Trading began on Aug. 11 with the new products, each offering 200% of the daily performance of their respective underlying stocks at a management cost of 0.75%, which is one of the lowest among single-stock leveraged ETFs.

The launches offer:

Leverage Shares 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF CRWG , providing leveraged exposure to CoreWeave, a rapidly expanding GPU cloud services company benefiting from the generative AI adoption boom.

, providing leveraged exposure to CoreWeave, a rapidly expanding GPU cloud services company benefiting from the generative AI adoption boom. Leverage Shares 2X Long BULL Daily ETF BULG , based on WeBull Corp, the online trading platform building momentum with its slick technology and low barriers to entry among young investors.

, based on WeBull Corp, the online trading platform building momentum with its slick technology and low barriers to entry among young investors. Leverage Shares 2X Long CRCL Daily ETF CRCG , linked to Circle Internet Group, the operator of the USDC stablecoin and a significant player in the confluence of blockchain, fintech, and payment.

Paul Marino, Themes ETFs chief revenue officer, called the selections “high volume names in leading growth areas of the market,” highlighting their appeal among active traders.

With the additions, the firm’s leveraged single-stock ETF lineup now stands at 22. The action reflects increasing investor demand for focused, short-term trading vehicles that can amplify both gains and losses, especially in industries where sentiment can turn rapidly.

