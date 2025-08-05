- EVMO ETF offers active exposure to mortgage-backed and securitized assets with a focus on diversification and credit quality.
- The fund offers a high-quality alternative to corporate credit with diversified fixed-income exposure.
- The next correction is closer than you think. Find out how Tom Gentile plans to trade it, live on Wednesday.
Eaton Vance is bringing a little touch of mortgage heft to the ETF landscape.
The company, which is the ETF arm of Morgan Stanley, added to its lineup of actively managed fixed income offerings on Monday with the introduction of the Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF EVMO. The fund is a repositioning of the Morgan Stanley Mortgage Securities Trust, a mutual fund with a history dating back to July 1997.
EVMO ETF hit the market this week. Check the prices live here.
What's Inside EVMO?
EVMO is actively managed and aims to provide diversified exposure to global securitized markets. Its holdings span the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) universe, including:
- Agency MBS
- Non-agency MBS
- Commercial MBS
- Other asset-backed securities
With a focus on security selection and collateral analysis, the fund’s managers position EVMO as a higher-quality, investment-grade substitute for corporate credit.
Also Read: New ETF Digs Into Pipes, Power And Plugs Behind The AI Revolution
Competitive Edge
EVMO has a 0.45% expense ratio, which places it competitively relative to actively managed ETFs. The launch joins other prominent offerings under the MSIM ETF umbrella, including:
Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF EVTR
Eaton Vance High Yield ETF EVHY
Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF CVSB
The Bigger Picture
EVMO’s launch coincides with a 2025 market environment that increasingly favors active fixed-income strategies and transparent ETF designs. As more legacy solutions transition from mutual funds into ETFs, companies like Eaton Vance are counting on a combination of liquidity, transparency, and established performance to appeal to yield-hungry investors.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.