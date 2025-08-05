August 5, 2025 4:45 PM 2 min read

Morgan Stanley's ETF Arm Levels Up, New Fund Breathes Life Into Old-School Mortgage Fund

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Eaton Vance is bringing a little touch of mortgage heft to the ETF landscape.

The company, which is the ETF arm of Morgan Stanley, added to its lineup of actively managed fixed income offerings on Monday with the introduction of the Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF EVMO. The fund is a repositioning of the Morgan Stanley Mortgage Securities Trust, a mutual fund with a history dating back to July 1997.

EVMO ETF hit the market this week. Check the prices live here.

What's Inside EVMO?

EVMO is actively managed and aims to provide diversified exposure to global securitized markets. Its holdings span the mortgage-backed securities (MBS) universe, including:

  • Agency MBS
  • Non-agency MBS
  • Commercial MBS
  • Other asset-backed securities

With a focus on security selection and collateral analysis, the fund’s managers position EVMO as a higher-quality, investment-grade substitute for corporate credit.

Also Read: New ETF Digs Into Pipes, Power And Plugs Behind The AI Revolution

Competitive Edge

EVMO has a 0.45% expense ratio, which places it competitively relative to actively managed ETFs. The launch joins other prominent offerings under the MSIM ETF umbrella, including:

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF EVTR

Eaton Vance High Yield ETF EVHY

Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF CVSB

The Bigger Picture

EVMO’s launch coincides with a 2025 market environment that increasingly favors active fixed-income strategies and transparent ETF designs. As more legacy solutions transition from mutual funds into ETFs, companies like Eaton Vance are counting on a combination of liquidity, transparency, and established performance to appeal to yield-hungry investors.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

CVSB Logo
CVSBMorgan Stanley ETF Trust Calvert Ultra-Short Investment Grade ETF
$50.700.04%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EVHY Logo
EVHYMorgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance High Yield ETF
Not Available0.03%
EVMO Logo
EVMOMorgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Mortgage Opportunities ETF
$49.93-0.29%
EVTR Logo
EVTRMorgan Stanley ETF Trust Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF
$50.99-0.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved