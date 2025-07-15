Investors Sitting On Cash? This New ETF Offers Modern Alternative

Money market funds were the investment version of beige wallpaper for years, secure, utilitarian, but not often thrilling. Today, Simplify Asset Management is updating the asset class with the introduction of the Simplify Government Money Market ETF SBIL, a fund that can behave like cash but trade like an ETF.

Also Read: YNOT Invest In Tech? Horizon’s New ETFs Balance Innovation And Risk

As interest rate risk and income hunger compete among retail and institutional investors, SBIL emerges as a cash-equivalent solution that balances stability with flexibility. The fund invests at least 99.5% of its holdings in cash, U.S. government securities, and repo agreements collateralized by similar high-quality collateral. In other words, it’s a government money market fund, only in an ETF wrapper that trades all day on an exchange.

David Berns, co-founder and CIO at Simplify, explains that the fund was created to provide investors with safety without compromising accessibility.

Unlike commonly understood money market mutual funds that have a daily priced, stable $1 NAV, SBIL has an intraday net asset value float and liquidity, enabling investors to trade in and out as they would a stock or an ETF. This could be helpful to anyone who dynamically manages cash allocations, whether a financial advisor who’s rebalancing a portfolio or a company temporarily parking short-term cash.

What differentiates SBIL isn’t the structure; it’s Rule 2a-7 compliance, a regulatory imprimatur that dictates how money market funds ensure liquidity and credit quality. That makes SBIL an attractive option for institutional treasurers and advisors who are shackled with strict investment policy statements but desire ETF convenience without compromising.

The ETF is calibrated to have a portfolio maturity of 60 days or shorter and a capped weighted average life of 120 days in accordance with regulatory requirements focused on capital preservation.

Why It Matters: ETF sponsors are increasingly targeting the “cash on the sidelines,” a growing pool of funds, as investors remain risk-averse in the current macroeconomic environment. With yields still respectable and market volatility persisting, vehicles such as SBIL present a compromise: low risk, real yield, full liquidity.

For investors still parked in low-yield savings accounts or sweep funds, SBIL may offer the nudge toward more efficient cash management they didn't know they needed.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock