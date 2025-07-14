Horizon capped a three-week whirlwind with the introduction of two new ETFs, taking its total ETF lineup to nine since January. The newly launched funds, the Horizon Nasdaq 100 Defined Risk ETF QGRD and the Horizon Digital Frontier ETF YNOT, are designed to combine growth potential with downside protection, further strengthening Horizon's goal-based investing philosophy.

Get To Know QGRD And YNOT

QGRD seeks exposure to the technology-rich Nasdaq-100 Index through the use of an options overlay strategy, which hedges against downside risk. It aims to provide both capital appreciation and capital preservation, a combination that may appeal to advisors navigating the skittish markets of today.

YNOT, however, is at the forefront of digital advancements. It primarily invests in the equities of firms in the digital and technology industries, with a focus on long-term capital appreciation from companies driving digital change.

Fast-Tracked Growth

Since its ETF debut in January with just two funds, Horizon has rapidly expanded to nine active ETFs, all crafted with a goals-based framework meant to support various investor objectives, from wealth accumulation to retirement readiness.

Horizon’s new launches demonstrate that the company isn’t merely following ETF trends, it’s trying to provide advisors with tactical solutions to construct bespoke, risk-managed portfolios.

