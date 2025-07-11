Tradr's New ETFs Are A Rebellion Against Boring Portfolios

In a world saturated with AI mania and speculative plays, Tradr ETFs is dialing up the risk with a fresh batch of leveraged single-stock products.. The issuer has released five new single-stock leveraged ETFs that provide a 2x daily return of popular high-beta stocks, from hyperscaler CoreWeave to satellite startup AST SpaceMobile.

The new ETFs extend Tradr’s leveraged portfolio by 19. But while the more established names are on its list, such as Tesla and Nvidia, the newest additions push in the opposite direction: less prominent stocks based on storylines that are forward-looking: space connectivity, modular nuclear power, and next-generation power grids.

Here’s what’s new on the menu:

Tradr 2X Long CRWV Daily ETF CWVX: 2x exposure to CoreWeave, the AI infrastructure company off a sizzling IPO.

Tradr 2X Long ASTS Daily ETF ASTX: Levered play on AST SpaceMobile, which will deliver mobile coverage from space.

Tradr 2X Long CEG Daily ETF CEGX: Tied to Constellation Energy, a nuclear-inflected utility that is being watched by clean energy enthusiasts.

Tradr 2X Long GEV Daily ETF GEVX: GE Vernova, GE’s spinoff into renewable energy, has its own levered tracker.

Tradr 2X Long SMR Daily ETF SMU: Tracks NuScale Power, a small modular reactor company still battling as much skepticism as physics.

Though Tradr claims the money is instruments for laying hands on “sophisticated investors,” the choice of heavily volatile stocks gives pause. These are firms whose fundamentals are frequently overwhelmed by stories, lying at the mercy of one earnings miss or regulatory snag double the drama.

However, for short-term momentum chasers or those wishing to boost tactical wagers without venturing into options or margin, the attraction is obvious. Tradr states it has already seen $140 million in assets roll in during previous launches since late April, implying that the appetite for high-reward, high-risk plays is hardly scarce.

Nevertheless, the timing is surprising. AI names have experienced hypermania interest, but valuations are tight and macro headwinds are in the offing. Wagering on satellite unicorns or small nuclear companies with daily leverage might thrill day traders, but it also reflects a larger market theme: risk is back on the menu.

