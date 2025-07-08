July 8, 2025 3:39 PM 2 min read

Allspring Launches 3 Active ETFs, Including 1 For Tax-Free Income

Allspring Global Investments is making waves in the ETF market by launching three new actively managed funds on Tuesday, catering to the growing appetite for unique investment strategies.

With a total of $600 billion in assets under management, Allspring is responding to investor needs for both equity and fixed income options as short-term rates decline. The Allspring LT Large Core ETF ALRG, Allspring SMID Core ETF ASCE, and Allspring Ultra Short Municipal ETF AUSM aim to provide innovative solutions for those seeking value and tax-exempt income.

Kate Burke, CEO of Wellspring, said the equity ETFs are based on proven proprietary models, and the muni fund is designed to address the demand for attractive short-duration, tax-exempt income in the face of declining short-term rates.

Meet The Funds

ALRG (0.28% expense ratio): ALRG employs a disciplined, value-driven style with a focus on price inefficiencies in high-quality, large-cap firms. The strategy is the result of nearly 25 years of refinement through shifting market regimes.

ASCE (0.38%): ASCE combines quantitative screening with qualitative analysis. The model screens more than 150 factors in valuation, quality, and momentum before making a final pick.

AUSM (0.18%): This ultra-short muni fund seeks to capture tax-exempt market inefficiencies, providing a potential cash alternative with appealing after-tax yields.

Allspring’s Growing ETF Lineup

This is Allspring’s third wave of actively managed ETFs since late 2024. Notable previous launches include:

  • Allspring Broad Market Core Bond ETF AFIX
  • Allspring Core Plus ETF APLU
  • Allspring Income Plus ETF AINP
  • Allspring Special Large Value ETF ASLV
  • Allspring LT Large Growth ETF AGRW

With this newest threesome, Allspring is making it unmistakable that it is serious about making inroads in the actively managed ETF category, melding time-honored strategies with contemporary investor preferences.

