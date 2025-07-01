Can You Profit When Markets Sink? Innovator's New ETFs Say Yes

- Innovator’s new ETFs are designed to generate gains in both rising and moderately falling markets, using a unique options-based strategy.
- Dual Directional Buffer ETFs give retail investors a clear, accessible alternative to complex structured products.
Innovator Capital Management, the company that launched the first buffer ETF back in 2018, introduced a new class of investment products that seek to produce positive returns in rising or declining markets. The Innovator Equity Dual Directional Buffer ETFs – July Series, launched on Tuesday, are the first ETFs of their kind that aim to potentially provide gains in both rising and declining markets over a one-year outcome period.
The Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF – July DDTL and the Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF– July DDFL track the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and utilize options to construct a specified outcome strategy.
In a rising market, these products aim to match SPY's returns up to a preset cap. In a moderately declining market, they target the inverse of SPY's performance, also subject to a cap. Notably, they include a built-in buffer to limit losses during more severe market downturns.
For example, DDFL is structured such that if SPY drops 15% over the 12-month time frame, the ETF would return +15%, pre-expenses and fees. This is enabled through overlays of options that previously were limited to structured notes—expensive, intricate products historically reserved for institutional buyers.
What Makes These ETFs Stand Out
The Dual Directional Buffer ETFs bring together multiple compelling features:
Return potential both ways: Investors can capture gains whether the market rises or experiences moderate declines.
Predefined outcomes: Each ETF comes with an open upside cap, an inverse return cap, and a downside buffer, all of which are established before investment.
ETF structure benefits: Unlike structured products, these ETFs are liquid on a daily basis, transparent in pricing, tax-efficient, and carry no credit risk.
Clarifying the major differences between the two funds, DDTL offers a 10% cushion against market decline and has up to 12.59% potential upside if the market rises. In the event of a market downturn, it can have up to 10% in positive returns, similar to the inverse reaction of SPY within that limit. Conversely, however, DDFL provides a wider 15% buffer and has the potential to return as much as 15% in falling markets, and its upside cap is only slightly lower at 8.79%. Both funds have an expense ratio of 0.79%.
Innovator advises on over $25 billion of assets across more than 150 Defined Outcome ETFs as of May 31. The Dual Directional Buffer ETFs extend that tradition by bringing advanced risk-managed strategies to retail investors.
With volatility being a recurring theme in financial markets, these new ETFs aim to provide investors with something unusual: clarity, control, and the ability to win, regardless of market conditions.
