Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding Ltd. LGHL saw its stock rise 20% after announcing a $600 million facility to support a large-scale crypto treasury anchored in Hyperliquid HYPE/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and Sui SUI/USD.

The strategic financing agreement, secured from ATW Partners, signals Lion Group's reentry into digital asset markets.

The company aims to build what it describes as the "largest HYPE treasury globally," positioning Hyperliquid—a decentralized perpetuals exchange protocol—as the primary reserve asset on its balance sheet.

The announcement, released on June 18, drove LGHL shares up by over 20% during regular market hours to $3.33, according to Google Finance data.

The surge came amid broader weakness in global equity indices, underlining investor interest in the company's crypto strategy pivot.

"Hyperliquid represents a natural extension of LGHL’s existing derivatives business into decentralized markets," said CEO Wilson Wang. "We view protocols like HYPE, with decentralized sequencing, as foundational to building scalable DeFi systems."

The treasury plan also includes custody and staking of SOL and SUI assets with BitGo Trust Company, a major U.S. digital asset custodian.

BitGo will provide infrastructure for secure storage, compliance, and validator services.

CEO Mike Belshe noted that the deal marks a significant signal that institutions are shifting toward next-generation blockchain assets.

"This $600 million facility reflects a clear signal that institutional investors are accelerating their diversification into next-generation blockchain ecosystems," said Belshe.

The company also disclosed it is evaluating secondary listings on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Singapore Exchange to broaden its investor base and introduce what could be the first HYPE treasury listed in Asia.

The facility's first tranche, $10.6 million in subscription amount, is expected to close within 48 hours.

Chardan served as the sole placement agent.

Image: Shutterstock/Funtap