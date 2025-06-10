Harbor Capital Expands ETF Suite, Targets Global Value Opportunities

With market volatility transforming global investing stories, Harbor Capital Advisors has introduced two new international ETFs with a focus on strong, resilient companies in foreign markets.

Harbor Capital, a firm with nearly $59 billion in assets under management (as of March 31), announced the debut of two new ETFs: Harbor Emerging Markets Equity ETF EPEM and Harbor International Equity ETF EPIN.

Both funds are actively managed by Earnest Partners, a longtime collaborator known for its high-conviction, fundamentals-first approach to investing.

Also Read: These 3 Volatility ETFs Look Poised For A Rebound As VIX Hits Record Lows

The launches come at a time when global markets are caught between optimism and uncertainty, making stock-picking strategies that emphasize discipline and durability especially appealing.

"The global landscape is shifting. As economic and political structures reorder across regions, new opportunities are emerging—many of them outside the United States. Rather than retreat from this change, we believe it's a distinct time to engage," said Earnest Partners CEO Paul Viera.

He emphasized that the firm's strategy is focused on companies with robust balance sheets, reliable free cash flow, and sound capital allocation—traits often overlooked in frothier market conditions but crucial when capital is harder to come by.

The new ETFs will use EARNEST Partners' proprietary screening process, which filters out hype-driven stocks and identifies businesses with sustainable financial and operational strength.

ETF Snapshot

EPEM: Targets high-quality companies across emerging economies with strong fundamentals. The expense ratio it carries is 0.84%.

EPIN: Focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., aiming for resilient business models in volatile times. Its expense ratio is 0.80%.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock