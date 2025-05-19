VanEck Launches NODE ETF To Tap Blockchain's Next Chapter

If the internet rewired communication, blockchain is reengineering trust. Corporations are embedding digital ledgers in everything from payment rails and supply chains to data centers and energy grids.

As this structural momentum picks up speed, the investment thesis is clear: companies developing the onchain economy aren’t niche tech plays anymore, they’re tomorrow’s infrastructure.

That’s the context in which VanEck introduced the Onchain Economy ETF NODE, a fund that seeks to provide exposure to this developing ecosystem without taking investors on crypto’s entire rollercoaster ride.

On May 14, the firm launched NODE, an actively managed fund geared to the pragmatic blockchain optimist. The fund tries to catch all fish, holding companies within several verticals: crypto-native companies such as exchanges and miners; data center and compute providers; fintech and blockchain-integrated commerce platforms; and even incumbent players making serious inroads into digital assets.

What sets NODE apart is its Bitcoin sensitivity framework. It doesn’t chase volatility. Instead, it adjusts holdings based on how closely a company's valuation is tied to price swings. That allows the portfolio to dial down risk during speculative peaks and lean in when market dislocations create opportunity. In short: it's not a "set it and forget it" crypto basket. it's a thermostat for digital asset exposure.

Matthew Sigel, VanEck's Head of Digital Assets Research and Portfolio Manager for NODE, said the portfolio will not be static. The beta and volatility will be adjusted to maintain responsible exposure and avoid over-allocation to high-beta names during frothy markets.

The flexibility of the NODE fund does not end here with equities. The core holdings can be complemented by investment in bitcoin and crypto-related ETPs to increase even more the levers that manage exposure without losing the thematic focus.

In a world where financial rails are quietly being rewritten, VanEck's NODE is making a case for a more balanced approach: not ignoring the shift, not chasing the hype, just meeting the future where it's being built.

