Goldman Sachs Asset Management has launched the Goldman Sachs U.S. Large Cap Buffer 3 ETF GBXC, the latest in its series of buffer ETFs designed to provide downside protection in volatile markets.

This follows the recent introduction of two similar funds — Goldman Sachs U.S. Large Cap Buffer 1 ETF GBXA, which was launched in December last year, and the Goldman Sachs U.S. Large Cap Buffer 2 ETF GBXB which was launched this January.

Buffer ETFs use derivatives to cap losses while also limiting gains. Goldman's suite of buffer funds protect against market losses between 5% and 15% on the underlying SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF SPLG, with an upside cap of 5% to 7%, according to a report by CNBC. Unlike most competitors that reset annually, these ETFs reset quarterly, allowing investors fresh entry points each month. Additionally, if the market drops by 25%, the total loss is capped at 15%, adding an extra layer of protection.

Investor Appeal

Brendan McCarthy, global head of ETF distribution at Goldman Sachs, highlighted that investors are most concerned with losses between 5% and 15%. These funds address that concern while maintaining upside potential. With market volatility rising—the S&P 500 recently fell nearly 5% from its record highs—demand for buffer ETFs has been increasing.

Financial advisors like Stuart Chaussee note that clients seek these products when uncertainty is high. “With stocks at elevated valuations, some protection makes sense,” he told CNBC.

Goldman's buffer ETFs have a 0.50% expense ratio, making them more cost-effective than many competitors, which typically charge around 0.80%.

As investors struggle to process the latest market developments and persistent volatility and look for ways to manage risk, Goldman Sachs’ buffer ETFs offer structured downside protection with flexible entry points, potentially appealing to those navigating uncertain markets.

