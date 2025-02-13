Elm Wealth Debuts ETF With $362 Million In Assets, 75% Devoted To Global Equities

In a move to broaden its investment reach, Elm Wealth has transformed its private fund into an ETF. The newly launched Elm Market Navigator ETF ELM now provides a tax-efficient and flexible investment vehicle for a wider investor base.

Boasting $362 million in assets, ELM is a well-capitalized ETF which, at the core, operated with a Dynamic Index Investing strategy. Unlike traditional static allocation funds, ELM dynamically adjusts its portfolio in response to shifts in market conditions, optimizing risk-adjusted returns.

The fund typically allocates 75% to global equities and 25% to fixed income, with the flexibility to modify these proportions based on evolving market risks, interest rates, and return prospects.

"We believe in an investment strategy that remains vigilant and responsive to changing risk and return landscapes. That's the essence of Dynamic Index Investing," said Elm Wealth founder Victor Haghani, formerly of Salomon Brothers and co-founder of LTCM.

ELM's expense ratio is set at 0.24%, aided by a 2 basis point management fee waiver, making it a competitive option within the Morningstar Global Allocation category.

"The tax efficiency of the ETF structure is particularly beneficial for a strategy like ours, which involves frequent trading within the portfolio," said Jerry Bell, Elm's partner and chief commercial officer. "This setup works well for both our firm and our investors."

