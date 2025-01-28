Dynamic Commodities Portfolio Launched By eToro, WisdomTree Ahead Of IPO Plans

eToro, the social trading and investing platform, has teamed up with WisdomTree, a global leader in ETFs and ETPs, to roll out the WisdomTree-Comm Smart Portfolio. This follows reports of eToro looking to launch an IPO later this year.

On Jan. 16, the Financial Times reported that eToro is preparing for an IPO in the U.S., and looking at a valuation of $5 billion. The company has submitted confidential filings to the SEC and could list on a New York exchange as early as the second quarter of the year, sources told the publication.

The Details

This new portfolio is designed to give eToro users a simpler, more diversified way to invest in commodities while adapting to market trends. For now, the WisdomTree-Comm Smart Portfolio isn't available to U.S.-based users, but it's another step in eToro's broader plans, including its much-anticipated IPO in the U.S. equity markets.

See Also: Nasdaq’s Bitcoin ETF Shift Could Strengthen BlackRock’s Market Position

The timing couldn't be better. Commodities had a banner year in 2024. Gold hit record highs thanks to the Fed's rate cuts, and ongoing geopolitical tensions saw investors rushing to safe-haven investments.

Meanwhile, cocoa and coffee prices spiked, driven by extreme weather. And it's not just short-term factors that are affecting the commodities market. Longer-term trends like the push for green energy and advancements in AI are driving the demand for metals like copper, silver, and platinum, which are key materials for infrastructure and tech hardware.

80% of the portfolio is invested in the WisdomTree Enhanced Commodities UCITS ETF, listed on the London Stock Exchange. This covers agriculture, energy, precious metals, and industrial metals, giving a broad and balanced exposure.

The other 20% is more dynamic. It's made up of four single-commodity ETPs, rebalanced every month. These ETPs are chosen on the basis of their momentum, roll yield, and low volatility. Agriculture isn't included in this part of the portfolio.

eToro's Smart Portfolios, including this new addition, are all about long-term, theme-based investing. One can get started with as little as $500, track performance using eToro's tools and charts, and stay informed with updates on the platform's social feed.

See Next:

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.