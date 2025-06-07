Stocks closed the week strongly after a turbulent beginning dominated by trade tensions, political theater, and conflicting economic news. A robust U.S. jobs report Friday sent major indexes to multi-month highs, but the real winners were thematic and tactical ETFs surfing niche trends.

The Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF SILJ jumped over 10%, coming out on top as silver prices surged earlier this week. Precious metals were rushed to by investors as a hedge against uncertainty globally, with the junior miners, a group famous for their sensitivity to metal prices, coming on top.

The Sprott Critical Materials ETF SETM rose more than 6%, while demand for strategic metals such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earths continued to be strong. The fund benefited from increasing momentum surrounding the global clean energy revolution and sustained supply issues linked to geopolitical tensions.

The VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF GDXJ gained approximately 4%, benefiting from safe-haven demand. As gold temporarily turned upward on inflation and geo-risk concerns, junior gold miners were a natural recipient, providing high beta exposure to the precious metal.

The T-Rex 2x Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF TSLZ soared more than 22% on the week, as Tesla stock plummeted amid a publicized political battle between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The fund, providing double the inverse daily return of Tesla equity, emerged as a top short play for investors selling the EV giant short.

Finally, the Grayscale Bitcoin Miners ETF MNRS recorded a whopping 11%+ return, even as Bitcoin prices remained relatively stable. The miners’ stock rally is driven by the expectation of efficiency improvements, improved margins, and expectation of further appreciation in crypto markets.

Market Recap: From Tariff Trauma To Jobs Joyride

The week opened with stocks idling after Trump suggested doubling US tariffs on Chinese metals, reawakening trade war concerns. Commodities rallied in response, oil and gas soared on supply worries, and gold and silver on safe-haven flows.

Tuesday saw a rally in small-caps and energy stocks as the Russell 2000 jumped and crude oil reached two-week highs. The momentum broke midweek, though, as economic data disappointed. A weaker jobs report and an unexpected fall in services activity triggered a flight to Treasuries, which looked at their best seven-month rally.

By Thursday, markets responded to Trump’s unexpected tweet announcing resumed trade negotiations with China. But the true showstopper was Tesla’s precipitous fall, down close to 14%, on account of political fallout and fear over government contracts. In the meantime, Circle’s IPO stole the spotlight with a blockbuster listing.

Friday afternoon brought relief: a stronger-than-forecast jobs report helped to buoy all boats. Stocks broadly rallied, topped by small-caps and tech, as bond yields rose and Tesla rebounded as the Trump-Musk standoff seemed to ease.

To sum up, the week crammed in tariffs, trade negotiations, tech tantrums, and a jobs-driven finale—demonstrating that even in a market beset by headlines, the correct ETFs can continue to shine.

