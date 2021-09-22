fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.95
363.20
+ 0.81%
BTC/USD
+ 118.90
43134.52
+ 0.28%
DIA
+ 3.99
335.12
+ 1.18%
SPY
+ 4.71
428.92
+ 1.09%
TLT
+ 0.14
150.75
+ 0.09%
GLD
+ 0.22
165.82
+ 0.13%

This Simple Trading Model Says 'Buy DIA'

byMark Putrino
September 22, 2021 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Simple Trading Model Says 'Buy DIA'

Many successful traders use simple trading models to make profits. These models consist of a set of conditions or parameters. When they're met, the model sends a signal.

The following simple model suggests it may be time to buy the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA).

The redline on the top part of the chart is 2.5 standard deviations below the 20-day moving average price. When DIA trades below this, it's considered to be oversold.

The lower part of the chart is the RSI momentum indicator. When the indicator reaches the lower blue horizontal line, it shows oversold conditions.

These are two different ways of measuring momentum. When they simultaneously show oversold conditions, it’s a buy signal. It was accurate in June and it may be so again now.

To learn more about trading models, join the new Benzina Trading School.

dia.png

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD

SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD

U.S. indices are trading lower amid continued weakness in tech stocks as investors weigh the Fed's April minutes. Inflation and concerns of future rate hikes have weighed on investor sentiment recently. read more
Should Investors Expect A Tax-Driven Stock Market Sell Off In The Next 2 Weeks?

Should Investors Expect A Tax-Driven Stock Market Sell Off In The Next 2 Weeks?

Investors enjoyed huge returns in the month of November. But after a solid start to December and a historic run off the March lows, some traders are getting concerned about year-end profit-taking heading into the 2020 home stretch. read more
3 ETFs For The New Look Dow Jones Industrial Average

3 ETFs For The New Look Dow Jones Industrial Average

The venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average is being reshaped in significant fashion. After the close of U.S. read more
3 ETFs For This Week's Earnings Parade

3 ETFs For This Week's Earnings Parade

Second-quarter earnings season continues in force this week — and it hasn't been to bad so far on a statistical basis. read more