If The Stock Market Goes Lower, This ETF Will Skyrocket

Some analysts believe that the market is overdue for a sell-off. Holders of equities could be on the verge of losing a lot of money.

But investors can hedge their portfolios or even profit if the stock market heads lower.

What To Know: There are numerous ETFs that are designed to move inversely to the market. One of them is the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF (NASDAQ: SQQQ).

The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) is an ETF that follows the top 100 companies that trade on the NASDAQ Exchange. SQQQ is designed to move three times inversely to the daily performance of QQQ. For example, if QQQ drops by about 1%, SQQQ should rally by about 3%.