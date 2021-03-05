Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs: AdvisorShares, Breakwave, MicroSectors

Many investors utilize exchange-traded funds (ETFs) which are diversified securities that contain various investments including stocks, commodities, and bonds. Here are the top-performing ETFs this week that have been providing investors with consistent returns.

1. AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF - Up 749.18% Over 1 Month

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSE: HDGE) is an investment tool that can be used to hedge equity exposure and measure capital appreciation from short sales.

They aim to build a portfolio of short interests in large and small US-listed securities. HDGE is sub-advised by Ranger Alternative Management (Portfolio Manager) which implements a selection process to identify specified securities.

2. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) is seeking daily investment results, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse, of the return of their benchmark index.

This is a short-term trading tool that uses ETF and index swaps that provide inverse or short leveraged exposure to the Index. Direxion Daily small cap bear 3X shares are undergoing a 1:8 Stock Split and their net assets have soared up to 390.96M in 2021.

3. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, and short positions that provide leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund's assets.

FAZ recently executed a reverse split on March 1, 2021. Shares of the Funds started trading on the NYSE Arca on a split-adjusted basis on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares were up 0.24% on March 4, 2021, due to many financial stocks trading much higher this week on the premarket.

4. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN - Up 92.03% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGU) is seeking a return of the notes to be linked in three-times leveraged participation of this stock's daily performance.

Microsectors Big Oil consists of some of the largest energy companies here in the United States. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN has been trading an average daily volume of nearly 400,000 shares this past week.

5. Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF - Up 61.32% Over 1 Month

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSE: BDRY) Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping is an exchange-traded commodity that provides exposure to the charter rate of freight futures.

They track an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter for dry bulk freight futures contracts. On Tuesday, the Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF shot up 14% because miners have started to look for available shipping charters this past week in the United States.