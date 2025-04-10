April 10, 2025 2:38 PM 2 min read

Jeremy Siegel Sounds The Tariff Alarm: Bulls May Want To Be Cautious (UPDATED)

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the fund formerly known as the Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is now the Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF.

The S&P 500's fireworks this week may have lit up Wall Street, but Jeremy Siegel isn't buying into the revelry just yet.

Pause Doesn’t Equal Peace: Trump's Tariff Timeout Isn't The Endgame

Despite a 9.5% one-day rally that put the index in rarefied post-World War II territory, Siegel told CNBC's Squawk Box that investors celebrating a tariff truce may be getting ahead of themselves. "We're not out of the woods," the WisdomTree chief economist warned, pointing to the looming uncertainty in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs sparked the market’s surge, but with the 10% tariff now permanent and China countering with 84% on U.S. goods, this is hardly a peace treaty.

According to Siegel, investor sentiment remains shaky, still reeling from the initial tariff shock. That means the S&P 500, down 11% from its highs and still negative for April, may struggle to reclaim its February peak anytime soon.

Read Also: Bearish Sentiment Hits 7-Week High, Mimicking 35-Year Old Record Which Marked The Bottom Of The October 1990 Bear Market

Next Stop: July 9 and More Trade Turbulence

The market's next inflection point? Likely July 9, when the next tariff round could escalate tensions further.

For investors riding the broader index rebound, ETFs like the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO have all surged — but Siegel suggests caution.

For investors looking to play defense, sector ETFs like the Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF POWA or the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU may offer some shelter.

On the flip side, those still leaning into the rebound could watch the iShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW as tech has led past snapbacks, but remains exposed to global trade flows.

This isn't an "all clear" for risk-on strategies. Bulls may want to wait for more than just headlines before charging back in.

Read Next:

Photo: zimmytws via Shutterstock

IVV Logo
IVViShares Core S&P 500 ETF
$530.90-2.81%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
57.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
IYW Logo
IYWiShares U.S. Technology ETF
$133.62-4.03%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$528.58-3.65%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$485.82-2.66%
XLU Logo
XLUSPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities
$76.080.14%
POWA Logo
POWAInvesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF
$76.15-3.42%
Got Questions? Ask
Which tech stocks are most vulnerable to tariffs?
How might U.S. exporters adapt to tariffs?
Will defensive ETFs outperform in this climate?
Which industries could thrive during trade uncertainty?
How will China's tariffs impact U.S. manufacturers?
Could the utilities sector see a surge in investment?
What investment strategies are best for uncertain markets?
Which emerging markets could benefit from U.S.-China tensions?
How will consumer spending be affected by tariffs?
What is the outlook for SPDR S&P 500 ETF amid trade tensions?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Macro Economic EventsSector ETFsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsTop StoriesEconomicsETFsDonald TrumpExpert IdeasJeremy SiegelS&P 500S&P 500 Indexsp500Stories That MattertariffsTrump TariffsWisdomTree

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved