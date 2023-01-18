ñol

As FOMC Meet Nears, Here's What Different Fed Officials Think About Rate-Hike Pace

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 18, 2023 10:33 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reportedly indicated he was in favor of a 50 bps hike in the upcoming FOMC meet.
  • Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker anticipates a few more rate rises before a pause.
  • Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan signaled Fed may need to raise rates higher than is widely anticipated.
