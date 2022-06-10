Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- The Consumer Price Index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are projected to rise 0.7% on the month in May compared to 0.3% in April, while the annual rate is seen declining to 8.2% from 8.3%.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment, which declined to deep lows at 58.4 in May, is expected to improve slightly to 58.5 in June.
- The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- The U.S. Treasury budget report for May is scheduled for release at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a $275.0 deficit in May, compared with a bigger-than-expected $308.2 billion surplus in the previous month.
