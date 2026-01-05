Strategy Adds 1,287 Bitcoin To Up Holdings To 673,000 BTC As MSTR Jumps 4%

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) bought 1,287 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4, pushing total holdings to 673,783 BTC.

ATM Program Funds Latest Bitcoin Buy

Strategy sold just under 2 million shares of common stock through its at-the-market program, generating $312 million in net proceeds to fund the Bitcoin purchases.

Between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, the company sold 1.26 million shares, raising $195.9 million.

From Jan. 1 through Jan. 4, Strategy sold an additional 735,000 shares, generating $116.3 million.

The company purchased 3 BTC at an average price of $88,210 in the final days of December, then added 1,283 BTC at $90,391 in early January.

As of Jan. 4, Strategy’s total bitcoin holdings cost $50.55 billion with an average purchase price of $75,026 per bitcoin.

More than $30 billion of preferred stock issuance capacity and $11.39 billion of common stock capacity remain available under existing ATM authorizations.

Additionally, the company maintains a U.S. dollar reserve of $2.25 billion as of Jan. 4 to support preferred stock dividends and interest payments.

The reserve may be adjusted at management’s discretion based on liquidity and market conditions.

Saylor Hinted At Buy With “Orange Or Green?” Post

The announcement comes as Bitcoin surged to $93,000 to start the year, currently boasting a year-to-date gain of around 6% amid the U.S.-Venezuela conflict.

Chart Shows $167 Is Make-Or-Break Level

MSTR gained 3.43% in the previous session and is extending higher in premarket trade near $163.60 (+4.10%), stabilizing after a brutal 66% drawdown from its July high around $473.

The stock is testing critical support at $160 while trading below all major EMAs: 20 EMA at $167.63, 50 EMA at $211.77, 100 EMA at $248.24, and 200 EMA at $279.26.

The Supertrend at $181.47 represents immediate overhead resistance.

Recent consolidation near $150-$160 and today’s gap-up premarket action hints at potential exhaustion of selling pressure.

Upside targets: Reclaiming $167 (20 EMA) +6% would signal first reversal signs, targeting $181 (Supertrend). Beyond this, $200-$212 (50 EMA) represents major resistance.

Downside risks: Failure below $150 accelerates toward $140, then $120-$130 catastrophic zone (which is 24% down from lower).

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock