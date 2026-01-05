XRP Surges 15% In A Week: What Is Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has gained about 15% over the past week as cryptocurrencies are kicking off 2026 strong.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.13 $129.4 billion +14.8% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $93,101.52 $1.85 trillion +7.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,178.36 $383.6 billion +9%

Trader Notes: CrediBULL Crypto said XRP is forming a bullish lower-timeframe triple-tap pattern, suggesting short-term pullbacks remain buyable, with price targeting local range highs near $2.30.

However, he cautioned that the move likely represents a lower-timeframe bounce rather than confirmation that the broader, months-long correction has ended.

CrediBULL added that a retest of the higher-timeframe demand zone around $1.60 remains possible and would represent a strong long-term buying opportunity.

Cryptoinsightuk offered a bullish but measured outlook.

On the weekly chart, XRP's RSI has flipped bullish—a signal that has historically preceded rallies of 50% to more than 500% but still requires one additional positive weekly close for confirmation.

In the near term, four-hour and hourly indicators show XRP is overbought, making a pullback toward the $1.90–$1.95 area likely and healthy without invalidating the broader bullish setup.

Key resistance levels sit at $2.26–$2.30, followed by the critical $2.60–$2.70 zone.

A reclaim of this October liquidation area could trigger a rapid move toward $4.30 or higher, driven by overhead liquidity and potential short squeezes.

Statistics: SoSoValue data shows XRP spot ETFs recorded $13.6 million in daily net inflows, bringing total net assets to $1.4 billion as of Jan. 2.

Coinglass data indicates XRP liquidations totaled $10.2 million, with $7.6 million from short liquidations, signaling forced short covering amid the sharp price spike.

