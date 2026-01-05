Bitcoin Reclaims $92,000 As Ethereum, XRP Spike 2%

Bitcoin is firmly back above $92,000 as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index returned to “Neutral”.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $471.1 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $174.4 million in net inflows.
Will This Time Be Different?
Trader PostyXBT said his broader Bitcoin outlook remains largely unchanged. On the bullish side, he views the recent pullback as a higher-timeframe higher low, noting that a roughly 35% correction is typical within bull markets.
The bearish case, however, centers on Bitcoin's lack of follow-through despite the pullback, alongside the risk that the four-year cycle may have already peaked.
PostyXBT said it is difficult to turn decisively bullish until Bitcoin reclaims the $98,000–$100,000 range, warning that the current move could still represent a dead-cat bounce or bearish retest.
He remains bullish but sees Q1 and Q2 as uncertain without clearer structural confirmation.
Crypto trader Jelle highlighted a strong bullish setup on Bitcoin, with a confirmed three-day bullish divergence and a bullish MACD cross. Historically, this combination has preceded powerful rallies.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is consolidating tightly, a structure that often precedes a sharp move. Once direction is confirmed, Martinez sees scope for a potential 30% price swing.
For Solana, Martinez noted signs of a local top, with the TD Sequential flashing a sell signal that points to a possible short-term pullback.
Web3Niels of TedLabsBio said XRP has broken out of a three-month downtrend, signaling a shift in momentum and setting the stage for a potential rally.
The broader meme coin market rose 4.4% in a single day, reclaiming a $50 billion market capitalization.
Trader Cantonese Cat noted Dogecoin printed a strong bullish weekly engulfing candle, fully erasing the prior five weeks of bearish price action and signaling a potential trend reversal, even as short-term profit-taking weighed on price.
Javon Marks said Shiba Inu has broken out following bullish divergences, pointing to renewed upside momentum. The setup targets a potential move of more than 246%, with the $0.000032 divergence level coming into focus as the rally develops.
