January 5, 2026 6:51 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $92,000 As Ethereum, XRP Spike 2%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is firmly back above $92,000 as the Crypto Fear & Greed Index returned to “Neutral”.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $471.1 million in net inflows on Friday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $174.4 million in net inflows.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$92,879.84
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$3,174.12
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$135.60              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.14

Will This Time Be Different?

Trader PostyXBT said his broader Bitcoin outlook remains largely unchanged. On the bullish side, he views the recent pullback as a higher-timeframe higher low, noting that a roughly 35% correction is typical within bull markets.

The bearish case, however, centers on Bitcoin's lack of follow-through despite the pullback, alongside the risk that the four-year cycle may have already peaked.

PostyXBT said it is difficult to turn decisively bullish until Bitcoin reclaims the $98,000–$100,000 range, warning that the current move could still represent a dead-cat bounce or bearish retest.

He remains bullish but sees Q1 and Q2 as uncertain without clearer structural confirmation.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted a strong bullish setup on Bitcoin, with a confirmed three-day bullish divergence and a bullish MACD cross. Historically, this combination has preceded powerful rallies.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez said Ethereum is consolidating tightly, a structure that often precedes a sharp move. Once direction is confirmed, Martinez sees scope for a potential 30% price swing.

For Solana, Martinez noted signs of a local top, with the TD Sequential flashing a sell signal that points to a possible short-term pullback.

Web3Niels of TedLabsBio said XRP has broken out of a three-month downtrend, signaling a shift in momentum and setting the stage for a potential rally.

The broader meme coin market rose 4.4% in a single day, reclaiming a $50 billion market capitalization.

Trader Cantonese Cat noted Dogecoin printed a strong bullish weekly engulfing candle, fully erasing the prior five weeks of bearish price action and signaling a potential trend reversal, even as short-term profit-taking weighed on price.

Javon Marks said Shiba Inu has broken out following bullish divergences, pointing to renewed upside momentum. The setup targets a potential move of more than 246%, with the $0.000032 divergence level coming into focus as the rally develops.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1471
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058639

