Bitcoin Defends $87,000 While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Ahead Of Japan Interest Rate Decision

Bitcoin is holding firm near $87,000 as traders stay cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan interest rate decision; liquidations stand at $545.09 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $457.3 million in net inflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $22.4 million in net outflows.

BTC Has Survived Much Worse

Michael van de Poppe said most traders are sidelined into the BOJ event, warning that crowded expectations could lead to a surprise move. A clean break above $88,000 would signal renewed bullish momentum.

Crypto trader Jelle highlighted Bitcoin's resilience, noting the asset is down roughly 36% from cycle highs, its deepest pullback so far this cycle, yet mild compared to historical drawdowns.

Ted Pillows said Ethereum is retesting $2,800. Holding that level could open a push toward $3,000, while a breakdown risks a move to $2,500.

Peter Brandt flagged a potential double top on XRP, keeping the near-term bias bearish unless the pattern fails.

Satoshi Flipper noted Solana is retesting descending channel support on the 4-hour chart; a breakdown could send price toward $145.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,270 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,852.20 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $123.31 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $1.86

The meme-coin sector slid another 4% to $41.3 billion.

Crypto Tony said DOGE only turns attractive if it reclaims and holds $0.128 as support.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1258 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 7492

