XRP, ADA, SOL Slide Drop 3% As Charts Warn That Selloff Isn't Finished Yet

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) all moved sharply lower on Wednesday as multiple chart breakdowns signaled that the ongoing selloff may not be finished yet.

XRP Breaks Down Below Key Value Area

Price Prediction for XRP on TradingView

XRP is down around 3.5%, following a decisive daily breakdown that keeps price pinned against long-term ascending support.

The latest selloff pushed the price below the $2.33 volume node, a level that had held as balance support through September and October.

That loss signals a shift from consolidation to continuation.

Price is now testing the rising base from the April and June lows near $1.85 to $1.90, but rebounds show weak follow-through, suggesting defensive buying rather than fresh accumulation.

A daily close below this trendline would expose the $1.60 to $1.65 demand zone, the last major accumulation area before the summer breakout.

On the upside, recoveries remain corrective unless XRP can reclaim $2 and then close back above $2.33.

Cardano Presses Final Near-Term Support

ADA Key Technical Levels on TradingView

Cardano slid about 4%, with all key EMAs stacked bearishly and sloping lower.

The 20-day EMA near $0.42 continues to cap rallies, while price action shows compressed ranges and lower highs.

Parabolic SAR remains above price, reinforcing downside control after a failed flip attempt.

The $0.38 to $0.37 zone is now critical.

A daily close below $0.38 opens downside toward $0.30 to $0.25, with $0.2299, Cardano's all-time low, emerging as a realistic reference if selling pressure persists.

Solana Compression Risks Breakdown

SOL Technical Analysis on TradingView

Solana dropped about 5%, sitting at the lower boundary of a multi-week compression.

The broader trend remains bearish, with SOL printing lower highs and lower lows beneath a declining EMA stack led by the 20-day near $134 and the 50-day around $147.

Price action has compressed into a descending triangle, with flat support around $122 to $124.

Momentum indicators remain weak, with Supertrend still in sell mode and repeated rejections below the 20-day EMA.

There are no signs of possible rebound at current levels.

A daily close below $122 would resolve the pattern lower and target the $112 to $105 region, where prior demand last stabilized in early August.

Any rebound remains corrective unless SOL can reclaim $134 on a closing basis.

Macro And Policy Headwinds Add Pressure

The synchronized selloff comes amid broader risk-off sentiment and fading liquidity across digital assets.

Pressure intensified after the U.S. Senate Banking Committee delayed work on the long-awaited cryptocurrency market structure bill, pushing further negotiations into early 2026.

Tensions rose further after Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urged federal agencies to scrutinize PancakeSwap (CRYPTO: CAKE) over alleged links to Trump-connected World Liberty Financial (CRYPTO: WLFI).

Chairman Tim Scott's (R-SC) office said talks with Democrats remain ongoing.

Disagreements over financial stability, market integrity, and ethics provisions continue to slow progress and add uncertainty for the sector.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock