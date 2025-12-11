Bitcoin Holds $90,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Show No Reaction To Fed Rate Cut

Bitcoin is showing little reaction to the Federal Reserve's 25-basis-point rate cut and continues to trade around $90,000, with liquidations at $497.83 million over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin ETFs saw $223.5 million in net inflows on Wednesday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $57.6 million in net inflows.
Time To Have Fear?
Michael van de Poppe noted that Bitcoin's failure to reclaim the key $91,800 level after the FOMC triggered a market-wide pullback.
Still, the broader structure continues to print higher lows, keeping the short-term uptrend intact. He highlighted the key levels to watch:
- $89,500: Losing this opens the door to an $80,000 double-bottom.
- $91,800: A reclaim would restore bullish momentum; another rejection increases downside risk.
Van de Poppe added that full-blown fear hasn't hit yet, and Ethereum currently looks more compelling than Bitcoin if upward momentum resumes.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted that Bitcoin's strongest historical buy-the-dip opportunities have appeared when trader realized losses plunge below –37%, signaling deep capitulation.
The metric currently sits at –18%, implying the market hasn't yet reached the kind of panic that forms generational bottoms.
Lennaert Snyder pointed out that Ethereum rejected his ~$3,400 long target and has now slipped back under ~$3,300, flipping that level into firm resistance.
The price is hovering on the ~$3,100 support/start-impulse zone. He expects a clean pre-weekend trade setup if volatility increases.
Crypto trader Niels highlighted that XRP's long-term structure continues to strengthen.
The critical $2 level, last cycle's major resistance, has now flipped into strong support. Combined with growing institutional accumulation, holding above $2 sets the stage for XRP's next major rally.
The meme-coin market is trading lower with a 6.4% drop to $45.1 billion.
For Dogecoin, Trader Tardigrade observed that DOGE has once again tapped the lower support of its symmetrical triangle, continuing to carve out a maturing bottoming structure.
