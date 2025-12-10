Trump Admin Social Media Plans Are A 'Colossal Breach Of Privacy'— Can 'Encrypted Money' Benefit From It?

A U.S. proposal to require five years of social media history from visa-free foreign visitors is intensifying concerns around surveillance at a time when privacy-focused coins such as ZCash (CRYPTO: ZEC) have sharply outperformed the broader market.

US Plans Mandatory Social Media Disclosure For 40 Countries

The Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection intends to make social media history a mandatory element of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

The rule applies to visitors from about 40 Visa Waiver Program countries including the UK, Japan, Germany and Australia.

The plan follows new restrictions from the Trump administration after the recent shooting of two National Guard members in Washington.

Federal officials identified the suspect as an Afghan national who entered the U.S. in 2021.

President Donald Trump has since called for a "permanent" pause on migration from "all Third World Countries," a stance that has fueled broader scrutiny of foreign travel rules.

Surveillance Push Aligns With Privacy Coin Outperformance

Investors have turned to privacy-oriented cryptocurrencies as governments expand monitoring of financial and online activity.

Zcash rose 652% year-to-date while Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) gained 93%, outperforming Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) during multiple periods in 2025.

The sector's combined market cap exceeded $59.8 billion in Q4 as volumes climbed.

Zcash trading activity surpassed $7 billion in November, rising more than 1,100% in three months.

The policy drew swift criticism from digital asset users, with Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz calling it a "colossal breach of privacy."

Many compared the proposal to recent European measures, highlighting rising concern over cross-border surveillance norms.

Mumtaz added that "the sooner you understand this, the sooner you'll get encrypted money," capturing crypto's growing privacy narrative.

Institutional Flows Tilt Toward ZCash Over Monero

Funds have shown preference for ZCash because its optional-privacy model aligns better with compliance frameworks than enforced-privacy assets like Monero.

It remains the only privacy coin with a Grayscale trust, giving regulated institutions exposure without directly holding the token.

Market watchers note that investors appear to be positioning for the 2027 regulatory cycle and ZCash's upcoming halving.

Some view the recent surge as an early response to expectations that regulators may approve selectively private assets while pressuring fully anonymous alternatives.

Travel Restrictions Weigh On Tourism Outlook

The U.S. is projected to lose $12.5 billion in travel revenue this year, with foreign visits expected to fall to 67.9 million from 72.4 million in 2024, according to industry estimates cited by Bloomberg.

Analysts attribute the decline to lingering Covid-era policies, a strong U.S. dollar and the impact of immigration rhetoric.

The additional layer of social media disclosure may further deter travel from high-spending markets.

The policy arrives alongside expanded reviews for H-1B and student visa applicants, who are now urged to make social profiles publicly viewable.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock