Trump Meme Coin Down 87% As 'Billionaires Club' Game Attempts A Revival

After an 87% collapse, the Trump meme coin (CRYPTO: TRUMP) is being bundled into a new mobile game that promoters hope can reverse its slide.

Game Trailer Teases Trump-Themed Empire Building

A trailer for the upcoming mobile title "Trump Billionaires Club" showcases a Trump-like voice urging players to build empires and compete for prizes.

The game, set in a 3D version of New York, allows users to spend Trump memecoins to advance through business challenges and climb a leaderboard.

The effort follows months of declining activity.

The token, which once reached an $8.8 billion market cap near Trump's 2025 inauguration, now sits below $1.2 billion, shedding about $7.6 billion in value, according to CoinGecko.

The promoter behind the push, entrepreneur Bill Zanker, plans to release the game on Apple's App Store and online by late December.

Freedom 45 Games LLC, the company developing the game, will distribute more than $1 million worth of the token as prizes.

The firm uses Trump's name under a licensing agreement, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier Promotional Attempts Offer Mixed Results

Zanker previously attempted to lift the token's price through high-profile events, including a private dinner in May for top holders that Trump attended.

The event generated brief price momentum before the token resumed its decline.

Prior promotional plans included an aborted Trump-branded digital wallet and a proposal to launch a digital-asset treasury vehicle targeting up to $1 billion in capital.

The token's trading volume has continued to fall, limiting liquidity even as entities linked to Trump collected fees from on-chain activity.

The broader Trump-branded digital asset ecosystem is also struggling.

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC) , co-founded by Eric Trump, has dropped 78% since its September listing.

The WLFI (CRYPTO: WLFI) token from World Liberty Financial, co-founded by Trump and his sons, is down 36%.

A separate memecoin linked to Melania Trump (CRYPTO: MELENIA) is down 98% from peak levels.

Zanker's Long-Running Business Ties With Trump

Zanker and Trump co-authored a 2007 book and have collaborated on several commercial ventures, including a crowdfunding site and multiple nonfungible token collections featuring superhero versions of the former president.

Zanker-affiliated entities have also developed Trump-branded consumer goods, including shoes, watches and fragrances.

In parallel with the new game rollout, other meme assets are attempting recovery campaigns through transparency and community actions.

A recent example includes Slerf, a Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) -based token that completed refunding $10 million in lost presale funds as part of a community-driven reset, signaling a trend of projects using narrative resets to regain investor trust.

What's Next For TRUMP

OFFICIAL TRUMP Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

TRUMP continues to compress inside a large symmetrical structure that has been building since October.

Price is holding just above the rising support line near $5.70, which has acted as the final base for the past several weeks.

This level must hold or the structure risks unraveling toward the $5.20 region.

The 20 EMA sits near $6.08, the 50 EMA near $6.56 and the 100 EMA near $7.22.

A close above the 20 EMA would be the first signal that buyers are attempting a short-term shift.

The more important confirmation level is the 50 EMA.

A move through $6.56 would open a path toward $7 and then the broader supply zone near $7.80 to $8.

