Strategy Buys Biggest BTC Stack In 5 Months—But MSTR Can't Catch A Break

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) on Monday disclosed that it acquired 10,624 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) worth about $962.7 million last week as the stock remains deep in a multi-month downtrend.

Company Adds $962.7 Million In Bitcoin, Funded Through Share Sales

The batch represents its largest weekly purchase since July 2025.

The company now holds 660,624 Bitcoin acquired for about $49.35 billion, with an average purchase price of roughly $74,696.

CEO Michael Saylor said the firm has achieved a 24.7% Bitcoin yield year to date.

The SEC filing also showed that Strategy sold 5.13 million shares of common stock and 442,536 shares of preferred stock, generating about $963 million in proceeds during the period.

Stock Has Dropped More Than 60% As Distribution Continues

MSTR Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)



Strategy's chart basically tells the story of a stock that got punched in the face for six months straight and is now standing around trying to remember who hit it.

The big slide of almost 60% from the $400s into the $170s didn't happen in a panic — it was a controlled, miserable bleed where every bounce got sold.

Now the stock is sitting at the bottom of a long red channel, trying to build a base, but there’s no confidence behind it.

Massive Overhead Supply Caps Every Rally

The daily chart shows a cluster of resistance levels sitting directly above current price — the 20-day, 50-day, and even the mid-channel trendline are stacked between roughly $195 and $215.

This "traffic jam" of resistance gives sellers multiple opportunities to push back against any bounce.

In situations like this, short-term rallies often stall quickly, not because conditions are broken, but because too many trapped holders get an exit opportunity at once.

Short-Term Momentum Shows Improvement, But Not Enough

MSTR Short-Term Price Action (Source: TradingView)

The short-term chart shows a break above a minor trendline, confirming that buyers stepped in temporarily.

However, the move has not developed into a trend.

The recent candles show sideways drift around $180–$185, and momentum indicators sit near neutral.

Traders say a more definitive shift requires a push above $190–$195 followed by sustained strength.

Key Levels Define The Near-Term Trade

On the downside, support sits near $170–$175, followed by a potential danger zone at $158–$160 if sellers regain control.

A deeper pullback could target $120 in a severe scenario.

On the upside, initial resistance rests at $190–$195, followed by a heavier barrier at $200–$210.

Above that, the bigger bullish pivot point sits at $243, where the long-term setup would start to look constructive again.

