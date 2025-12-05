XRP Approaches $2 Again—Here's Why It Just Can't Catch A Break

XRP's (CRYPTO: XRP) social sentiment has flipped deeply negative, even as on-chain and ETF data paint a far more constructive picture.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.06 $124.8 billion -5.9% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $90,734 $1.82 trillion -0.3% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,110 $377.7 billion +3%

Trader Notes: Cryptoinsightuk highlighted that XRP's higher-time-frame structure remains firmly bullish. The yearly range lows, previously a seven-year resistance, continue to act as major support.

On lower time frames, XRP has printed a higher low from that range, though the lack of a confirmed higher high signals ongoing consolidation or a potential retest of support before any breakout.

A meaningful trend reversal, he said, hinges on breaking the descending trendline and reclaiming $2.30.

Liquidity conditions and structural strength still point toward a medium-term push to new all-time highs, despite short-term volatility.

Statistics: Santiment data shows XRP is experiencing its strongest Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt (FUD) levels since October after a 31% two-month decline.

The last time sentiment was this negative — Nov. 21 — XRP rallied 22% in just three days before momentum cooled, suggesting current conditions may again present a strong contrarian setup.

ETF flows remain a bright spot: SoSoValue data shows U.S. XRP ETFs brought in $12.8 million in net inflows on Dec. 4, even as Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw outflows.

Assets under management have already reached $881.3 million, making XRP the second-fastest crypto ETF to approach $1 billion, behind only Bitcoin.

Community News: Ripple CTO David Schwartz opened his XRPL Hub to the public, emphasizing ecosystem transparency and reaffirming that protocol upgrades will remain evidence-driven and tightly controlled.

