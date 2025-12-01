XRP Drops 8%, But Why Do Technicals Scream 'Buy The Dip'?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) slid 8% on Monday after breaking below a key support level, moving in lockstep with the broader crypto market downturn despite rising ETF inflows and expanding Ripple payment activity.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.00 $121.2 billion -3% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $85,006.78 $1.69 trillion -1.6% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,766.28 $333.7 billion -2.3%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that XRP has triggered a weekly TD Sequential buy signal, a historically reliable indicator hinting at an incoming rebound.

Statistics: According to CoinShares, XRP recorded the largest weekly inflows among all digital asset ETPs at $289 million.

Over the past six weeks, inflows now account for 29% of the asset's total AUM, largely tied to the surge of newly listed U.S. spot ETFs.

On Dec. 1, Ripple will release 1 billion XRP (~$2.5 billion) from escrow, part of its long-running monthly schedule dating back to 2017.

Traders will be closely watching how much of this supply Ripple chooses to re-lock, a key signal for gauging liquidity management and potential sales strategy heading into 2026.

Community News: On the regulatory front, Ripple secured approval from Singapore's Monetary Authority to broaden the activities under its Major Payment Institution license.

The upgrade enhances Ripple's ability to deliver faster, regulated cross-border payment services using XRP and RLUSD throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Adding to the momentum, 21Shares is set to launch its XRP ETF today under the ticker TOXR, becoming the fifth spot XRP ETF in the U.S. Data from SoSoSo Value shows $22.7 million in net inflows as of Nov. 28.

