Anthony Scaramucci Says Solana Will Become The Tokenization Industry Standard

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) gained attention on Wednesday after SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci said the blockchain is positioned to become an industry standard for tokenized assets.

Scaramucci Predicts Three Or Four Winners In Blockchain

Scaramucci told CNBC that tokenization will drive the next stage of digital finance as smart contracts move onto fast and inexpensive blockchain rails.

He said Solana offers unique technical properties that position it as a leading platform for developers.

Skybridge founder compared today's competition to early cloud providers, noting that several major winners could emerge over the next five years.

He said Solana, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) are among the networks with strong advantages as the market matures.

Scaramucci said Solana succeeds because its architecture uses existing computing concepts rather than untested designs.

He argued this makes it easier for developers to build applications, which strengthens long-term adoption.

SkyBridge Holds Significant Solana Exposure

Scaramucci said Solana is a core position for SkyBridge and for his personal holdings.

He said the firm invested early, similar to its Bitcoin strategy five years ago.

He added that many critics later reversed their views once institutional adoption expanded.

Scaramucci said he expects Solana to follow a similar path and believes today's price levels may look attractive in hindsight.

He framed Solana as one of the few networks likely to become a global standard for tokenization and high-throughput applications.

Solana Bulls Try To Break A Key Downtrend

SOL Price Prediction as of December 3rd (Source: TradingView)

Solana trades near $141 after rebounding from the $120 to $125 support zone, which has held through several waves of selling.

The latest bounce shows firm demand at that level and marks a gain of about 16% from recent lows.

The recovery faces strong resistance as multiple moving averages sit above price.

A descending trendline from September continues to cap every rally and remains the main barrier for bulls.

The first major test sits between $155 and $158, where the supertrend indicator and the 20-day EMA converge.

A confirmed break above that zone may open the path toward the $171 to $176 region, which aligns with the 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

Failure at resistance may draw price back toward $130, with renewed fear risking another retest of $120.

Traders note that the trend remains bearish until SOL closes above $158 and holds above $176.

