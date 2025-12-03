Snowflake Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) will release earnings results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

Analysts expect the Bozeman, Montana-based company to report quarterly earnings at 31 cents per share, up from 20 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Snowflake's quarterly revenue is $1.18 billion, compared to $942.09 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Snowflake, last week, entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Select Star and its platform technology.

Snowflake shares rose 3.1% to close at $259.68 on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt analyst Blair Abernethy maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $250 to $275 on Dec. 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $275 to $310 on Nov. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $260 to $285 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

B of A Securities analyst Bradley Sills maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $280 to $310 on Nov. 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

BTIG analyst Gray Powell maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $276 to $312 on Nov. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

