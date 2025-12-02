ADA Surges 15%, XRP Up 9%—But Bulls Should Not Celebrate Too Early

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) have surged on Tuesday, with both tokens rebounding from key support zones. Still, neither has broken the structural barriers needed to end their multi-week downtrends.

Key Resistance At $2.25–$2.30 Continues To Cap Every Rally

XRP Price Prediction as of December 2nd (Source: TradingView)

XRP's bounce has improved short-term stability, but the market is still struggling to break above the $2.25–$2.3 zone.

This area lines up with multiple moving averages and the upper boundary of the current triangle

Also, the upper boundary of the current triangle sits near the 0.618 and 0.786 retracements, turning this area into a stronger barrier than before.

A close above $2.3 would allow the market to target $2.41, followed by the broader pivot near $2.58.

Traders monitoring historical levels point to $2.58 as the first meaningful zone where a sustained reversal would become more plausible.

Support At $2 Remains A Line Of Defense For Bulls

XRP Price Action as of December 2nd (Source: TradingView)

If the latest bounce fades, XRP faces a clear downside roadmap.

Losing $2 would expose the market to deeper retests at $1.95 and $1.81, both areas where buyers stepped in earlier this year.

A sharper decline could revisit $1.61, which aligns with a major support level on the daily chart.

A lot of trading activity over the past year has occurred between $2 and $2.3, which helps explain why price keeps getting stuck in this range.

Short-term indicators including MACD and RSI show the market has stabilized, but there is no clear sign of a long-term reversal yet.

A confirmed move above $2.3 would shift control toward buyers, allowing them to revisit $2.58 and potentially $3.05.

December's Volatility History Warns Of Larger Swings Ahead

XRP Monthly Returns (Source: CryptoRank)

Historical performance highlights how volatile December has been for XRP.

The month has produced outsized gains in years such as 2017 (+818.9%), 2020 (+531.9%), and 2014 (+118.1%), but it also delivered major declines, including a -66.5% unwind in 2020.

The average return sits near +64%, while the median sits at -2.25%, underscoring how widely outcomes vary.

XRP recorded approximately $4.9 million in net outflows as of December 2nd, according to Coinglass.

The divergence between short-term price stabilization and ongoing outflows suggests investors are remaining selective rather than re-engaging aggressively.

Cardano Jumps 12% But Downtrend Still Intact

ADA Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

Cardano surged 12% after bouncing from the bottom of its falling channel.

The move is one of ADA's strongest single-day recoveries in weeks and came directly off long-term support.

Even with the jump, price is still trading inside the same downward channel that has capped every rally since October.

The cluster of moving averages between $0.41 and $0.44 remains the first major ceiling, and ADA is testing that zone again now.

A breakout above this area could fuel a push toward $0.47–$0.50, where the upper boundary of the channel sits.

Failure to hold gains leaves price vulnerable to a retest of support near $0.38 and potentially the lower zone at $0.34–$0.36.

For now, the rally looks like a strong bounce off support rather than a confirmed trend change.

