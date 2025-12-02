XRP Rallies 8% And The Trend Reversal May Have Just Begun

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 8% on Tuesday, with strong ETF inflows and expanding payment infrastructure adding fuel to the move.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.14 $129.3 billion -2.6% Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $90,545.47 $1.81 trillion +4.4% Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,998.21 $362.3 billion +2.8%

Trader Notes: Trader Web3Niels flagged that XRP just triggered one of its strongest on-chain bullish signals in years.

Over the past two months, 45% of all XRP on exchanges has been withdrawn, a rare, aggressive outflow that typically marks heavy smart-money accumulation.

With supply rapidly draining from trading venues, sell-side pressure collapses, often setting the stage for explosive upside.

Entrepreneur and Bitcoin investor Lark Davis noted XRP is approaching a major multi-year support cluster built from long-term horizontal support, the weekly 100 EMA, and a key demand zone at $1.80–$2.00.

A weekly close below $1.80, however, would break this structure and confirm a higher-timeframe double-top, opening the door to deeper downside.

Statistics: Santiment data shows consolidation among whale and shark wallets.

While the total number of wallets holding 100M+ XRP has fallen 20.6% (down 569 addresses in eight weeks), their combined holdings have climbed to 48 billion XRP, the highest level in seven years.

By late September, 2,757 wallets held over 100 million XRP; today that number has contracted to 2,189, pointing to heavier concentration among the biggest players.

SoSoValue reports XRP Spot ETF inflows at $89.7 million as of Dec. 1, standing out despite subdued flows into Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.

Community News: Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed that Vanguard clients now have access to Bitwise's XRP ETF, with trading going live on Nov. 20, a catalyst that aligned with the recent pickup in inflows.

