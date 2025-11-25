Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge 1% Higher On Tuesday

Bitcoin is trading around $87,000 on Tuesday morning, with liquidations topping $380.17 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $151.08 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $96.7 million in net inflows.

Thursday Would Be Game Plan

Santiment data shows wallets holding 100 BTC or more up by 0.47%, adding 91 new large holders since Nov. 11. Meanwhile, smaller wallets, especially those with less than 0.1 BTC — continue to decline. This pattern reflects ongoing retail capitulation, a dynamic that has historically preceded stronger long-term price recoveries.

Michael van de Poppe says Bitcoin has produced a solid bounce, but sentiment won't shift until it clears several overhead resistance zones. Ideally, BTC should stabilize here, consolidate, and attempt a breakout by Wednesday night or Thursday.

Nebraskangooner warned that Ethereum has rallied directly into major daily resistance, making this a likely zone for sellers to re-emerge even if the market attempts a continued bounce.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martninez noted that XRP jumped 17% in the past 72 hours, but whales used the move to take profits, unloading more than 180 million XRP into strength.

For Solana, Martinez marked $120 as a critical level to hold to avoid a deeper slide toward $70.



Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $87,435.34 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,895.34 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $136.25 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.20

The meme-coin sector outperformed the majors with a 3.1% single-day gain.

Trader GalaxyBTC said Dogecoin continues to show signs that its broader uptrend remains intact — though he remains curious whether this time will follow the usual pattern or diverge.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1488 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8178

