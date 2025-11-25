Cryptocurrency--Focus-Bitcoin-On-Tablet-
November 25, 2025 7:09 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge 1% Higher On Tuesday

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Bitcoin is trading around $87,000 on Tuesday morning, with liquidations topping $380.17 million over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $151.08 million in net outflows on Monday, while Ethereum ETFs reported $96.7 million in net inflows.

Thursday Would Be Game Plan

Santiment data shows wallets holding 100 BTC or more up by 0.47%, adding 91 new large holders since Nov. 11. Meanwhile, smaller wallets, especially those with less than 0.1 BTC — continue to decline. This pattern reflects ongoing retail capitulation, a dynamic that has historically preceded stronger long-term price recoveries.

Michael van de Poppe says Bitcoin has produced a solid bounce, but sentiment won't shift until it clears several overhead resistance zones. Ideally, BTC should stabilize here, consolidate, and attempt a breakout by Wednesday night or Thursday.

Nebraskangooner warned that Ethereum has rallied directly into major daily resistance, making this a likely zone for sellers to re-emerge even if the market attempts a continued bounce.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martninez noted that XRP jumped 17% in the past 72 hours, but whales used the move to take profits, unloading more than 180 million XRP into strength.

For Solana, Martinez marked $120 as a critical level to hold to avoid a deeper slide toward $70.


Cryptocurrency		TickerPrice
Bitcoin(CRYPTO: BTC)$87,435.34
Ethereum(CRYPTO: ETH)$2,895.34
Solana(CRYPTO: SOL)$136.25              
XRP(CRYPTO: XRP)$2.20

The meme-coin sector outperformed the majors with a 3.1% single-day gain.

Trader GalaxyBTC said Dogecoin continues to show signs that its broader uptrend remains intact — though he remains curious whether this time will follow the usual pattern or diverge.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
Dogecoin(CRYPTO: DOGE)$0.1488
Shiba Inu(CRYPTO: SHIB)$0.058178
