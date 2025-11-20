Fartcoin Outshines Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Targets 466% Rebound

Fartcoin's (CRYPTO: FART) breakout from a months-long downtrend may be the start of a 466% rally, if technical analysis confirms the breakout.

Breakout Follows Weeks Of Tight Compression

Fartcoin Price Dynamics (Source: TradingView)

Fartcoin spent most of November compressing inside a falling wedge, with volatility falling sharply as Bollinger Bands narrowed toward levels that often precede strong moves.

Buyers repeatedly defended the lower boundary earlier this month, preventing a breakdown and laying the base for reversal.

The latest move pushed price above the inner trendline for the first time since October.

The daily candle reclaimed the mid-Bollinger band and tapped the upper band in the same session, showing a clear shift in momentum.

Parabolic SAR flipped bullish at $0.456 after weeks of pressure.

Lower Timeframes Confirm Shift In Structure

Fartcoin Short-Term Price Analysis (Source: TradingView)

On the 30-minute chart, Fartcoin broke through a multi-day accumulation zone between $0.23 and $0.26.

Sellers expected continuation, but buyers forced a breakout through $0.28 with a vertical move.

The Supertrend indicator flipped bullish at $0.2897, and higher lows now hold across the intraday structure.

RSI cooled from 72 to the mid-50s, giving price room to extend without overheating.

Whale Buying And Flow Data Show Strong Positioning

As per a post on X, a new wallet absorbed $272,000 worth of Fartcoin shortly after receiving $253,000 from a HyperUnit hot wallet.

Net inflows jumped to $219,580 for the day, the highest spike in 14 days.

Liquidity near $11 million allowed a buy of that size to move price only 5%, signaling depth in the order book and significant room for additional price discovery as demand returns.

The flow pattern suggests structured positioning rather than retail-driven volatility.

Fresh capital entering immediately after consolidation has historically been an early sign of sustained trend formation, as seen in several altcoins

Measured Move Points Toward Major Extension

The daily wedge structure is almost textbook.

Months of lower highs converge toward an apex projected for early December, but price has already broken above the upper boundary — behavior often linked to early accumulation by larger holders.

If Fartcoin sustains above $0.30, the measured move points toward $0.60, then $0.80, and ultimately the full extension target near $1.70.

That aligns with the projected 466% upside from the breakout origin.

Why It Matters

Fartcoin has spent most of 2025 overshadowed by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) , which captured the majority of meme-sector liquidity.

But the latest data shows a clear change in tone: inflows rising, derivatives cooling, and liquidity deep enough to absorb large buys without slippage.

Those are early signs of a market preparing for expansion rather than exhaustion.

If momentum holds, Fartcoin could shift from a sidelined meme token to a frontrunner in the next rotation.

