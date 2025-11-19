Dogecoin Drops 22% In A Month: Is The DOGE Run Over?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen more than 20% over the past month, yet key metrics are flipping bullish just as the first DOGE ETF appears poised for approval.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1542 $23.4 billion -9% Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8515 $5 billion -11.6% Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) $0.0 5 4658 $1.96 billion -18.9%

Trader Notes: Analyst Lark Davis noted Dogecoin is now sitting on a rare confluence of major support levels: a multi-year horizontal zone, a long-term trendline, and the weekly EMA200.

He called it the "line in the sand", a level where DOGE either holds and rebounds or breaks and accelerates lower.

Trader CW highlighted that Hyperliquid's top whale has begun closing out a large DOGE short, signaling diminishing conviction in further downside.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez explained exchange supply turned positive for DOGE, reflecting sharp rebounds historically.

Statistics: On-chain data adds weight to the support case. Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez reported 24.7 billion DOGE has been accumulated around $0.08, making it the most important support cluster on the chart.

Coinglass shows open interest has surged to $1.66 billion, the highest since early November, pointing to fresh demand and renewed trader engagement.

Polymarket data shows the probability of a DOGE ETF approval in 2025 has jumped to 99%, up from 78% as recently as September.

Community News: Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said Grayscale is on track to launch the first-ever Dogecoin ETF around Nov. 24, based on the SEC's 20-day review window — a timeline he called "highly favourable" under current regulatory guidance.

