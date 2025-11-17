Bitcoin Crashes Below $92,000, Ethereum Loses $3,000 As XRP, Dogecoin Get Routed On Bloody Monday

Bitcoin and Ethereum have lost key levels, with the crypto downtrend accelerating on Monday.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,746 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $2,984 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $129.8 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.12 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1539 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8658

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 140,927 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $725.72 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Decred, Dash and Pump.fun.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin's SuperTrend indicator has flipped to a Sell signal, the same setup that preceded a 67% drawdown in the past.

Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that Bitcoin still has a CME gap near $91,500 and noted that the $90,000 zone for BTC and $2,800 for ETH have consistently acted as key support/resistance levels over the past year.

Nebraskangooner called last week's Bitcoin weekly close "ugly," suggesting a likely retest of the $85,000 support after losing the $102,000 level. He added that maybe next time Michael Saylor should wait to buy at support instead of chasing resistance.

Altcoin Sherpa noted that the previous two major BTC pullbacks were roughly 32% from the highs, which would again place Bitcoin around $85,000 if repeated. He emphasized that nothing is structurally broken yet, but traders should take things day by day.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock